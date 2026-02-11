US bases will be targeted in case of attack on Iran

Ali Larijani, secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC), made the remarks in an interview with Al-Jazeera during a meeting to Qatar on Wednesday.

"If the US attacks us, we will target its military bases in the region," said the top Iranian security official.

Elsewhere in the interview, he pointed out that "Qatar plays a positive role in terms of mediation [between Tehran and Washington in the nuclear talks]."

"Negotiations have their own track and they can bear fruit if conducted with realism and mutual respect," he asserted, adding that "the missile program is not up for talks."

""No one gave us nuclear technology; we obtained it through our own internal efforts," he continued.

Larijani also spoke about the Israeli prime minister's visit to Washington, saying that "Israel is trying to sabotage the negotiation process and is looking for excuses to ignite war."

"There will be no negotiations on any issue other than the nuclear program. There is common ground with Washington on that we do not possess nuclear weapons," he later said.

"We have not received a specific proposal from Washington and what was done in Oman was an exchange of messages," he continued.

"Negotiations with Washington are ongoing and the countries of the region are trying to make these talks successful and our stance towards them is positive," he further said.

"The US has moved towards a rational path by entering the negotiations."

"There is no talk of a complete halt to enrichment, because we need it in the fields of energy and medicine production," added SNSC secretary.

"Israel is trying to sabotage the negotiation process and is looking for excuses to fuel flames of war. Israel does not only conspire against Iran, but also targets the stability of the entire region," he later added.

