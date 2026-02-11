Larijani meets with Hamas officials in Doha

Muhammad Ismail Darwish, head of the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas), along with a delegation from the resistance movement’s leadership, met with Ali Larijani, secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC), in Doha, the capital of Qatar, on Wednesday to discuss the latest political developments in the region and the latest situation regarding the ongoing attacks on Gaza.

During the meeting, Darwish explained the situation on the ground and the humanitarian situation in Gaza, as the occupiers continue their crimes against the Palestinian people and refuse to abide by the ceasefire agreements, and stressed that the Hamas movement remains committed to adhering to the provisions of the ceasefire agreement and preventing a return to war.

He also stressed that the Palestinian resistance will remain on the field and fulfill its national and moral responsibilities towards the Palestinian people, especially in efforts to stop the attacks, break the siege, and facilitate the delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza.

The meeting also referred to the escalation of tensions in occupied Quds and the West Bank, especially after the approval of new decisions by the Israeli Knesset to annex more lands from the West Bank, which is a serious threat to the national rights of the Palestinians.

Darwish reiterated Hamas’s support for the Islamic Republic of Iran and condemned any attack on Iranian territory, calling it a threat to regional security and stability.

During the meeting, Larijani discussed the latest developments related to the situation in the Islamic Republic of Iran and the negotiations with the American side with the Hamas leadership, emphasizing that his country continues to support the Palestinian cause. He also appreciated the resistance and steadfastness of the Palestinian people at this critical time, and emphasized the Islamic Republic’s continued support for the Palestinian struggle in all areas and international bodies.

