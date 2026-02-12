Iran, Uzbekistan transport ministers stress boosting ties

During the meeting, Iran’s transport minister stated that the two countries experienced development and growth in the field of transportation over the past years.

The joint memorandum of understanding inked between the two countries to prepare a road transport cooperation roadmap and removal of $400 tolls is of great importance in road relations between the two countries, she said, adding that the joint MoU has reduced the cost of trade between the two countries to a great extent.

The traffic of Uzbekistan’s transportation fleet to Iran has registered a 117 percent growth in the current year (started March 21, 2025), compared to the same period of last year while the traffic of Iranian transportation fleet to the Republic of Uzbekistan has shown an 18 percent growth in 2025.

Reviewing the existing issue in the road and rail transportation sector, the two ministers stressed the need develop cooperation in all fields consecutively.

Iran and Uzbekistan have high potentials to expand the level of cooperation in all areas, Sadegh underlined.

The transport minister of Uzbekistan, for his part, emphasized the necessity of developing all-out cooperation in the fields of transport and transit.

MA/6747396