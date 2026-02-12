  1. World
Feb 12, 2026, 7:44 PM

Rodriguez:

Maduro is still the 'legitimate president' of Venezuela

TEHRAN, Feb. 12 (MNA) – Abducted Nicolás Maduro is still the legitimate leader of Venezuela, the country's acting president said in an interview with local American media Thursday..

“I can tell you President Nicolás Maduro is the legitimate president. I will tell you this as a lawyer, that I am. Both President Maduro and Cilia Flores, the first lady, are both innocent,” acting President Delcy Rodríguez told NBC News.

She added, “I can tell you I am in charge of the presidency of Venezuela, as it’s stated clearly in the constitution of Venezuela. And from the amount of work that I have, from how busy I am, I can tell you it’s very, very hard work and we’re doing it completely day by day.”

