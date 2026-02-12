Iran naval forces monitoring enemy moves constantly: cmdr.

Speaking in an interview, he pointed to the country’s deterrence capabilities, noting that Iran is monitoring all movements of enemies precisely.

Ensuring economic security of the Islamic Republic of Iran's Shipping Lines (IRISL) is the first priority of the Navy Force, Shahram Irani emphasized.

Today, Iran’s Army Navy Force has been turned into an influential player in the international arena, he said, adding that the Navy Force of the country is very serious in the field of maritime defense diplomacy and are invited to take part in various naval exercises.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he pointed to the country’s deterrence capabilities, reiterating that Iran’s Navy Force is constantly monitoring all movements of the enemy meticulously.

Institutionalizing and spreading fear among noble nation of the country is the main goal of enemy but Iranian people, with their massive turnout on Bahman 22 Rally, which marks the 47th glorious victory of the Islamic Revolution, showed that they boast to their power, resistance and perseverance.

Turning to the leading role of talented youth of the country in developing and progressing the country, Rear Admiral Irani stated, “Destroyer, submarine and sophisticated naval equipment are manufactured by the competent domestic engineers.”

