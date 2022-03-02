Iran says ready to support Kyrgyz investors in maritime field

The memorandum was signed on Wednesday in a meeting attended by a number of Iranian officials and the Advisor to the President of Kyrgyzstan.

According to the tariffs, laws and regulations, the conditions for the presence of investors and economic activists in Iranian ports are provided, the Director-General of Ports and Maritime Organization (PMO) Ali Akbar Safaei stated.

Safaei, who is also the Iranian deputy minister of roads and urban development, noted that the Iranian Ports and Maritime Organization welcomes the presence of Kyrgyz investors in the southern ports of Iran, adding that the organization has prepared a draft contract and is reviewing it in the form of a joint committee.

According to him, the Kyrgyz investors and the private sector can use the facilities of the free trade zone available in the Kish Free Zone or the Qeshm Free Zone by establishing an office

The economic advisor to the Kyrgyz president, for his part, said that Bishkek is interested in developing joint trade and economic relations and cooperation with Iran, and called for the cooperation to become operational as soon as possible.

He went on to say that his country is seeking to use the Iranian ports for the transit of goods due to the changes and problems it has in the transit of goods from the West

Saying that Iran is ready to support the Kyrgyz side's investments, the director-general of Transit, logistics and international agreements Office at Iran's PMO Khosro Saraei said that a joint working group is formed to study the process of cooperation and activities of investors in the ports of Shahid Rajaee and the other southern ports of the country.

