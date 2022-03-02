ECO member states Council of Rep. meeting kicks off in S Iran

The Secretary-General of Economic Cooperation Organization Khosro Nazeri was the first speaker who pointed to the key and constructive role of the Organization and added, “Taking advantage of transport, energy and tourism capacities of Hormozgan province is of the priorities of the Economic Cooperation Organization.”

Stating that ECO member states, in addition to getting more acquainted with Bandar Abbas, can take advantage of the high capacities and potentials of this southern province, he said that Bandar Abbas is of paramount importance due to its access to free waters.

The Meeting of Permanent Representatives of ECO is an opportunity for more and bilateral cooperation with the provincial representatives, the director-general added.

The Director-General of Ministry of Foreign Affairs for Multilateral and International Economic Cooperation was the next speaker who said, “ECO's most important cooperation is in the field of transportation and transit which is of paramount importance in the areas of regional and international transportation.

Seyyed Jaleddin Alavi Sabzevari said that trade and business activity depends on transportation routes such as rail, road and sea so that the Islamic Republic of Iran has a privileged position in the region and therefore, it has been put at the focal attention of many neighboring states.

Turning to this point that relations with neighboring states are the first priority of Iran’s foreign policy, he said, “Out of 10 ECO member states, seven countries do not have access to free waters and this issue doubles the importance of Bandar Abbas.”

