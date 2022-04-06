Iran exclusive exhibition to be held in Kazakhstan in July

Alireza Peyman-Pak said on Wednesday that Kazakhstan enjoys high capability and potential in importing Iran’s export goods and products, so this exhibition creates a suitable opportunity for economic activists of the country.

Presently, the government of Kazakhstan has welcomed boosting and enhancing trade ties between the two countries, he said, adding, “Accordingly, the two countries of Iran and Kazakhstan enjoy high potentials and capabilities to boost their bilateral trade.”

Buildings and new technologies in the construction industry, agricultural machinery for livestock and poultry, technical and engineering services, oil, gas and petrochemical, industry, industrial and mining machinery, medicine and medical equipment, home furniture and wooden products, health tourism are among the commodity groups that will be put on display in the exhibition, Peyman-Pak added.

The exhibition will be held at the venue of Almaty International Exhibition “Atakent-Ekspo” on July 1-3.

As licensed by the Trade Promotion Organization of Iran (TPOI), this exhibition will be held in cooperation with the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Nur-Sultan, Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA) and in collaboration with Iran-Kazakhstan Joint Chamber of Commerce.

