‘Permanent agreement’ Iran’s priority in Vienna talks: MP

Speaking in an interview with IRNA on Wednesday, Vahid Jalalzadeh Chairman of Iranian Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Commission said that P4+1’s proposals for temporary agreement is not acceptable by Iran but their proposals are under review so that proposals presented by P4+1 have neither rejected nor accepted by Iran.

Jalalzadeh stated that Iran has experienced the unilateral withdrawal of the parties from the agreement without paying the price for political and economic damages that have been imposed on Iran and any agreement requires building confidence to ensure the interests of Iran.

He also stressed that any agreement requires fulfilling commitments and West has to take effective steps to resolve created distrust resulted from its non-abidance to its JCPOA commitments.

Last year, the UN Security Council members did not vote in favor of US resolutions for the first time, which is considered as a major defeat for the US in the international arena, he asserted.

The return of US is not considered in the course of the interim agreement, he said, adding that Western parties are aware of Iran's capabilities and are concerned about the prolongation and fruitlessness of the negotiations, so they proposed an interim agreement before reaching a permanent agreement.

Referred to the government's commitments to Parliament’s Law on "Strategic Action Plan to Counter US Sanctions and Protect Rights of People,” he stated, “Although Iran’s priority and goal are to reach a permanent agreement, it must be acknowledged that the interim agreement does not harm the Parliament’s Law on "Strategic Action Plan.”

JB/MAIRN84610481