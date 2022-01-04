Powerful economy to guarantee Iran at Vienna negotiations: MP

The chairman of the Iranian Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Commission spoke about the latest development over the ongoing JCPOA talks between Iran and the P4+1 group in Vienna.

In these talks, the Iranian negotiating team is seeking to fulfill the Leader's guidelines in terms of the complete removal of sanctions and its verification, Vahid Jalalzadeh said.

Negotiations are currently underway on the basis of the two drafts proposed by Iran on sanctions removal and nuclear issues, the Iranian lawmaker said.

Saying that Iran does not have any direct negotiations with the United States, he added that the two sides convey their messages through mediators.

It is a fact that nothing more than power can guarantee Iran in the talks, he also said, stressing that a powerful economy can strengthen the position of the country in the negotiations.

Implementing the strategy of economic Resistance is an undeniable principle to get out of the current situation, he stressed.

