  1. Politics
Feb 24, 2022, 9:16 AM

Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on February 24

Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on February 24

TEHRAN, Feb. 24 (MNA) – Mehr News agency takes a look at the headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Thursday, February 24.

Arman-e Melli:

Raeisi calls for high speed internet to be available to people 

Asia:

Opposition grows against gov. plan to cancel subsidized distribution of foreign currency

Aftab:

Qatar is a reliable partner to Iran

Etela'at:

West sanctions Russia as Ukraine declares state of emergency

Iran:

Government criticizes parliament plan to control cyberspace

Jam-e Jam:

Pragmatist diplomacy is leverage in 2022 Vienna talks

Javan:

FM Amir-Abdollahina: Wes to blame if Vienna talks fail 

Jomhouri-e Eslami:  

UN condemns Russian occupation of Ukraine

Khorasan:

World cup offers a golden opportunity to Iran economically

Donya-e-Eqtesad:

Russia's threat to gas supply in the world

Kayhan:

US reluctance to give guarantees and remove the sanction hinder Vienna talks

KI

News Code 184262
Kamal Iranidoost
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/184262/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 2 + 6 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News