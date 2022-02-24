Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on February 24

Arman-e Melli:

Raeisi calls for high speed internet to be available to people

Asia:

Opposition grows against gov. plan to cancel subsidized distribution of foreign currency

Aftab:

Qatar is a reliable partner to Iran

Etela'at:

West sanctions Russia as Ukraine declares state of emergency

Iran:

Government criticizes parliament plan to control cyberspace

Jam-e Jam:

Pragmatist diplomacy is leverage in 2022 Vienna talks

Javan:

FM Amir-Abdollahina: Wes to blame if Vienna talks fail

Jomhouri-e Eslami:

UN condemns Russian occupation of Ukraine

Khorasan:

World cup offers a golden opportunity to Iran economically

Donya-e-Eqtesad:

Russia's threat to gas supply in the world

Kayhan:

US reluctance to give guarantees and remove the sanction hinder Vienna talks

