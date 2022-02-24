Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on February 24

Arman-e Melli:
Raeisi calls for high speed internet to be available to people
Asia:
Opposition grows against gov. plan to cancel subsidized distribution of foreign currency
Aftab:
Qatar is a reliable partner to Iran
Etela'at:
West sanctions Russia as Ukraine declares state of emergency
Iran:
Government criticizes parliament plan to control cyberspace
Jam-e Jam:
Pragmatist diplomacy is leverage in 2022 Vienna talks
Javan:
FM Amir-Abdollahina: Wes to blame if Vienna talks fail
Jomhouri-e Eslami:
UN condemns Russian occupation of Ukraine
Khorasan:
World cup offers a golden opportunity to Iran economically
Donya-e-Eqtesad:
Russia's threat to gas supply in the world
Kayhan:
US reluctance to give guarantees and remove the sanction hinder Vienna talks
KI
Your Comment