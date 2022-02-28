Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on February 28

Arman-e Melli:
Iran's future to be determined in Vienna not in Kiyv
Asia:
Weapons distributed among Ukrainian citizens
Ebtekar:
Iran no to accept any deadlines in Vienna talks
Etela'at:
Ukrainian officials expel Russian troops from Kharkiv
Iran:
West responsible for Ukraine crisis
Iran ready for mediation for peace return in Ukraine
Jam-e Jam:
Ukraine, Russi agree on jointly protecting Chernobyl base
Shargh:
West puts pressure on Russian President
Kayhan:
Iran seeks good agreement with observing its redlines
Kiyv seeks to deploy foreign troops
Iran ready to play political role to return peace to Ukraine
MP
Your Comment