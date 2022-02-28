  1. Iran
Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on February 28

TEHRAN, Feb. 28 (MNA) – Mehr News agency takes a look at the headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Monday, February 28.

Arman-e Melli:

Iran's future to be determined in Vienna not in Kiyv

Asia:

Weapons distributed among Ukrainian citizens

Ebtekar:

Iran no to accept any deadlines in Vienna talks

Etela'at:

Ukrainian officials expel Russian troops from Kharkiv

Iran:

West responsible for Ukraine crisis

Iran ready for mediation for peace return in Ukraine

Jam-e Jam:

Ukraine, Russi agree on jointly protecting Chernobyl base

Shargh:

West puts pressure on Russian President

Kayhan:

Iran seeks good agreement with observing its redlines

Kiyv seeks to deploy foreign troops

Iran ready to play political role to return peace to Ukraine

MP

