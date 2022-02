Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on February 27

Arman-e Melli:

Ceasefire possibility rises in Ukraine

Aftab:

China not Russia, Taiwan not Ukraine

Ebtekar:

World in danger of massive war

Etela'at:

Street battle breaks out in Kyiv

Macron says Europe should be ready for long war

FM: Remaining important issues in Vienna talks solvable

Iran:

Zelensky takes step back

Jam-e Jam:

Ukraine on the verge of fragmentation

Javan:

West prepares for erosive war

Jomhouri-e Eslami:

House-to-house battle breaks out in Kiyv

Iran rejects any deadlines set by US for Vienna talks

Shahrvand:

Country's future not to be dependent on Vienna talks

Kayhan:

Not reaching agreement better than reaching bad agreemnet

Zionist regime biggest loser of Ukraine crisis

MP