Arman-e Melli:

Raeisi in GECF summit: Gas to form future of world's energy

Aftab:

Who will replace Macron?

Ebtekar:

Amir-Abdollahian to CNN: Tehran is optimistic about Vienna talks' results

Etemad:

Putin recognizes Ukrainian region as independent state

Etela'at:

Raeisi stresses role of gas in post-Covid economy

Iran:

Cutting US hand in region only way to bring security

Kayhan:

International Resistance to US cruel sanctions

West in disarray as Putin declares Donbass independent

RHM/