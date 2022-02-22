Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on February 22

Arman-e Melli:

President: Iran seeks leap in regional relations

Ball in US court

Iran's energy diplomacy lights up

Asia:

Iran-Kazakhistan intergovernmental commission to be held in Tehran

Aftab:

Qatar needs Iran

Everyone ready for hearing final agreement

Ebtekar:

Some understandings made with US on prisoners

Atrak:

FM Spox.: Reaching agreement possible

Iran:

Iran victory of terrorism, maximum pressure war

Jomhouri-e Eslami:

Iran, Qatar sign 14 cooperation documents

Shargh:

Raeisi visits Qatar at official invitation of Emir

Shahrvand:

President: Securing Iranian's interests, removing sanctions conditions of reaching agreement

Kayhan:

14 documents signed between Iran, Qatar

All sanctions must be removed to reach agreement

MP