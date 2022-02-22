  1. Economy
Iran's deputy FM meets German, Indian officials in Vienna

TEHRAN, Feb. 22 (MNA) – Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Economic Diplomacy Mehdi Safari met with German and Indian representatives in Vienna to discuss economic ties.

Being a member of the Iranian negotiating team to the Vienna talks, Mehdi Safari on Monday met with ambassadors and permanent representatives of Germany and India to discuss the development and strengthening of bilateral economic relations in various economic fields, including oil, banking, port affairs and economic companies.

Emphasizing the need to prepare for the preparation and conclusion of new economic agreements, both sides agreed to continue their consultations in this field and pave the way for the promotion of bilateral economic relations.

Safari recently said that strengthening trade relations with all regions of the world is on the serious agenda of the Iranian foreign ministry.

