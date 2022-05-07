Iran, UN to coop. in holding trade diplomacy training course

According to the Deputy Ministry of Foreign Affairs for Economic Diplomacy Affairs, economic and international experts of the Foreign Ministry will participate in this training course along with experts and business advisors of the Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade.

The purpose of this training course is to acquaint participants with the developments in the international trade system and to get enough information on the successful experiences of developing countries in promoting trade diplomacy.

In this regard, participants will also get full familiarity with the latest methods and achievements of the International Trade Center in the field of business facilities and capacity building to support Small- and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs) and will also be closely acquainted with the tools and models of target market analysis.

The International Trade Center (ITC) is an international organization affiliated with the United Nations and the World Trade Organization (WTO) which is headquartered in Geneva and is considered as one of the leading international institutions in the field of trade capacity building in developing countries.

Increasing foreign trade, especially with neighboring countries is one of the priorities of economic diplomacy of the government of the Islamic Republic of Iran so that economic experts and business advisers in embassies of the country abroad have undertaken a special role in this regard.

