Iran, Turkey explore avenues for enhancing economic relations

The economic ties between Iran and Turkey were reviewed at a session of Foreign Economic Relations Coordinating Headquarters on Sunday.

The session of Foreign Economic Relations Coordinating Headquarters with a focus on strategies of development of economic relations between Iran and Turkey was held on Sunday, as headed by Deputy Foreign Minister for Economic Diplomacy Mehdi Safari, members of the Headquarters and economic deputies of the responsible bodies.

In this expert-level session, the Director-General of Foreign Ministry for the Mediterranean and Eastern Europe Affairs explained the significance of the development of relation with Turkey and officials of the responsible bodies were asked to submit their suggestions on enhancing economic relations with neighboring Turkey and resolving challenges facing ahead.

In addition, financial issues between Iran and Turkey and also problems facing ahead with regards to the financial area as well as expansion of bilateral trade relations were exchanged.

The two sides also explored avenues for the compilation of a comprehensive cooperation document between Iran and Turkey, a Preferential Trade Agreement and a balance of trade between the two countries.

