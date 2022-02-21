Iran, Venezuela stress development of bilateral cooperation

"Both countries reaffirmed their commitment to continue to strengthen cooperation in all areas that contribute to the creation of new economic areas for the development and progress of the people," said the Venezuelan Foreign Ministry referring to the meeting of Javad Owji and Felix Plasencia.

"We had a constructive meeting with Javad Owji and we reiterated Venezuela's commitment to bilateral relations with Iran in various fields," wrote Venezuela's foreign minister in his Twitter account Monday.

The meeting between Iran and Venezuelan ministers took place on the sidelines of the Summit Meeting of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) in Doha.

