Iran, Qatar to develop cooperation in aviation industry

Referring to the meetings held between Iranian and Qatari officials in Doha, Mohammad Mohammadi Bakhsh said that during the meetings, the two sides emphasized the development of bilateral cooperation and the increase of passenger and cargo flights between the two countries, especially in 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Mohammadi Bakhsh said that in the meeting held between the Iranian President and the Emir of Qatar, the use of Iranian airports, including Kish, for the World Cup was discussed.

