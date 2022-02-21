Astana meeting on Syria peace to be held in March in Turkey

According to Russia Today Arabic-Language, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov said that a trilateral meeting of foreign ministers of guarantors of the peace process in Syria known as the Astana process will be held in Antalya, Turkey.

Bogdanov stressed that Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will attend the meeting which will be held between March 11 to 13.

Russia's deputy foreign minister cited the Astana format as playing an effective role in resolving the Syrian crisis.

Earlier, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu had said that Ankara was planning to hold a trilateral meeting of foreign ministers in Antalya in March.

