Russian FM stresses strategic cooperation with Damascus

The Russian Foreign Minister, Sergey Lavrov held a meeting with the Syrian Foreign and Expatriates Minister Fayssal Mikdad in Moscow on Monday.

In the meeting, Lavrov said that “The situation is developing at a high speed globally, and this is also related to the situation in the Middle East, North Africa and Syria. Unfortunately, the West is trying to create an aggressive atmosphere towards Russia, and this affects its efforts to implement UN Resolution 2254.”

According to SANA, Lavrov affirmed the continuation of joint action aimed at achieving a political solution to the crisis in Syria that guarantees the preservation of its sovereignty, independence, unity and territorial integrity, saying, “We will not allow Western attempts to obstruct our joint work and efforts within the framework of our strategic cooperation.”

