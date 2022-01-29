Efforts underway to hold new round of Astana Summit

Preparation is still on the agenda for a tripartite meeting by Astana's guarantor countries including Russia, Turkey and Iran, he emphasized.

Seventeen meetings have so far been held within the framework of Astana Peace Talks, two of which were held in the Russian city of Sochi. The 17th Astana Summit on Syria was held for two days in Kazakh capital Nur-Sultan on Tuesday December 21 with the participation of delegations from Iran, Russia, Turkey, Syria as well as Lebanon and Iraq as observers.

In 17th Summit of Astana Peace Process, participants stressed the need to stop Zionist regime's military attacks on Syria and decided to hold the 18th summit in Nur-Sultan capital of Kazakhstan again in the first half of 2022.

Iran’s Ambassador and Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Zahra Ershadi, at a recent UN Security Council meeting on the situation and humanitarian developments in Syria, pointed to the recent meeting between Iran, Russia and Turkey within the framework of the Astana process and said, “At this meeting, member states, as guarantors of Astana Peace Talks, called for an improvement in the humanitarian situation in Syria and called on the international community, the United Nations and humanitarian agencies to increase their assistance to the Syrian people."

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, during a meeting with the UN Secretary-General's Special Representative for Syria, Geir O. Pedersen in Tehran on January 17, stressed the need for a political solution to the Syrian crisis.

Amir-Abdollahian blamed the illegal presence of American forces in Syria as well as attacks of Zionist regime for disrupting the political settlement process in Syria as two factors hindering the process of a political solution in Syria.

