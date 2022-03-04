Three Iraqi ministers to visit Iran to discuss gas imports

Spokesman for Iraqi Ministry of Electricity Ahmed Musa said on Friday that the three Iraqi ministers at the head of a high-ranking delegation will visit Tehran in the near future with the aim of resuming imports of Iranian gas and electricity.

Supplying gas from Iran to Iraq is not satisfactory and is still very low, he said, adding, “It is envisioned that Iran could supply more than 45 million cubic meters of gas to Iraq.”

He put the current supply of gas from Iran to Iraq at only 8 million cubic meters.

Musa reiterated that a high-ranking delegation of Iraq composed of three ministries of electricity, finance and oil along with the Director-General of Iraqi Tejarat Bank will soon travel to Iran with the aim of finding solutions for importing energy from Iran to their country.

Earlier in February, Iranian and Iraqi oil ministers discussed increasing Iran's gas exports to Iraq and "paying off Iraq's gas debts to Iran."

Iranian Oil Minister Javad Owji met with his Iraqi counterpart Ihsan Abdul-Jabbar Ismail on the sidelines of a meeting of the Assembly of Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) in Qatari capital Doha to discuss expanding energy cooperation between the two countries.

