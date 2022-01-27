Emir of Qatar invites Raeisi to take part at GECF summit

Ayatollah Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi on Thursday received the visiting Qatari Foreign minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani for a meeting,

In the meeting, Raeisi referred to the importance of regional cooperation and said, "Deepening relations and further synergy among neighboring countries can create security."

Emphasizing the importance of multilateral mechanisms in ensuring security, especially in the field of energy, Raeisi stated,"It is necessary to maintain and strengthen coordination and synergy in the energy policies of producing countries."

He considered the priority of the foreign policy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the new era to be the development and deepening of relations and cooperation with the region and neighboring countries and emphasized Tehran recognizes and welcomes regional cooperation to achieve peace, security and development in the region.

Referring to the capabilities of Tehran-Doha cooperation in various political, economic and cultural fields, the President said, "We are ready to activate all areas for the development of bilateral and regional cooperation for the benefit of the two nations."

"Foreigners do not respect the identity and dignity of the nations and governments of the region as if they are owners of the world, while they should abandon the spirit of arrogance and recognize the identity and culture of other countries," Raeisi said.

He added that the Iranian people have always insisted on their principled positions and are moving forward vigourously regardless of the intentions of the enemies, so that the Americans have officially stated that their maximum pressure has not worked.

The Qatari foreign minster extended an official invitation to president of Iran to take part at the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) on the part of the Emir of Qatar and said "Qatar is determined to make utmost efforts to increase relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran in various political and economic fields, and the Emir of Qatar is personally following up on the development of relations between the two countries. "

Abdulrahman Al-Thani also pointed out, "Qatar also agrees with Iran that the presence of foreign forces in the region has negative impact, and we believe that the countries of the region should take the path of peace and progress by adopting regional cooperation."

