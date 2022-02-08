President likely to attend GECF summit: gov. spokesman

"The government will use any opportunity to play a role in global and regional summits. There will be bilateral meetings and trips ahead, the president has been invited to attend the GECF summit, and he will likely take part," Bahadori Jahromi in his weekly press conference on Tuesday.

The spokesman was referring to the invitation extended by the Emit of Qatar to take part in the meeting of Heads of State and Government of Member Countries of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum late last month.

Regarding the restoration of some sanctions waiver on Iran, Bahadori Jahromi said that no change in Iran's policy had taken place and would not take place, adding that a temporary agreement was not and would not be on Iran's agenda.

"We have already stated that a good agreement with sufficient guarantees would be achieved, and the Iranian government is seriously determined to achieve an effective result, and the other side must show the same in practice."

KI/NM/5419387