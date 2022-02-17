  1. Politics
Feb 17, 2022, 10:40 AM

High time to make final decisions at Vienna talks: Ulyanov

TEHRAN, Feb. 17 (MNA) – Confirming the remarks of the Iranian top negotiator over Vienna talks, the head of the Russian diplomatic team in the talks said that it is high time to make final decisions on JCPOA.

Russia’s Permanent Representative to the Vienna-based International Organizations Mikhail Ulyanov in a tweet agreed with the remarks of Ali Bagheri, Iranian top negotiator in the ongoing sanctions removal talks in Vienna.

"I agree. It is high time to make final decisions at the #ViennaTalks on #JCPOA",  Ulyanov wrote.

His tweet came in response to Bagheri's tweet who said late Wednesday, "After weeks of intense negotiations, we are closer to an agreement than ever. Nothing is agreed until everything is agreed."

Refraining from extravagance, and paying attention to the experience of the last 4 years is necessary to achieve this goal, he said, adding that it is time for our negotiating parties to decide.

The eighth round of talks on the removal of all anti-Iranian sanctions kicked off on Dec. 27 in the Austrian capital of Vienna and is one of lengthy rounds of talks. These days, participants are busy actively drafting the text of the agreement and deciding on some controversial issues.

Bagheri Kani has had many bilateral and multilateral meetings with the participant to the JCPOA in recent days.

