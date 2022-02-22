Intensive consultation underway in various formats in Vienna

In a tweet on Tuesday, Mikhail Ulyanov, Russia’s Representative to Vienna-based International Organizations wrote, “At the final stage of the #ViennaTalks, intensive consultations in various formats are underway.”

“This afternoon I had a useful and businesslike meeting with E3 colleagues,” he added.

EU's Deputy Foreign Policy Chief and EU envoy to Vienna talks Enrique Mora also commented on the current situation of talks which is ongoing between Iran and the P4+1 group of countries including UK, Russia, China, France and Germany in Vienna.

Earlier in a tweet, Mora wrote, “#JCPOA #ViennaTalks are at a crucial moment. We are nearing the end after ten months of negotiations. The result is still uncertain. Key issues need to be fixed. But all delegations are fully engaged. Intense work in Coburg.”

The eighth round of talks on the removal of the anti-Iran sanctions in Vienna began on December 27 and has proven to be the lengthiest rounds of talks so far. Most negotiating teams say that negotiations have reached a final stage and an agreement is within reach. The talks are now in a situation where its success or failure hinges on the political decisions on the part of the Western parties.

MA/FNA14001203001115