ISIL kills 40 civilians in northern Mali

A civil official in northern Mali said that at least 40 civilians had been killed in three separate areas near the Burkina Faso-Niger border.

He added that this is not a final statistic and that the reports are being transmitted slowly due to the area being recluse and dangerous.

The victims are civilians who have been accused by ISIL of collaborating with another terrorist group, according to the Malian official.

Two rescued civilians confirmed the news and an army spokesman in northern Mali also confirmed the death toll, Al-Ain reported.

Clashes between terrorist groups broke out in the area in recent weeks.

