ISIL leader killed in western Iraq

The Iraqi Security Information Center in a statement issued on Friday announced that one of the leaders of the ISIL terrorist group had been killed in an Iraqi Air Force operation.

The two ISIL terrorists who were in a car were killed in airstrikes by Iraqi forces in the Rutba desert in western Iraq, according to the statement.

In this regard, Aref al-Hamami, a representative of the State of Law Coalition led by former Iraqi Prime Minister Nouri al-Maliki, recently announced that US terrorist forces are plotting a new conspiracy on Iraqi soil.

Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Unit (PMU) and the security services will stand against these nefarious plans and work to establish security inside Iraq and its borders, and to prevent terrorist elements from infiltrating or escaping ISIL elements from Iraqi prisons, he emphasized.

MP/FNA14001128000886