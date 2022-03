The attack was carried out on Mondoro military camp near the Burkina Faso border on Friday, AFP reported.

Malian military managed to kill 70 terrorist elements in two different operations on the same day.

This is the deadliest attack reported on Malian military forces in recent months.

According to an unknown French source, the terrorists also looted 21 vehicles from the Malian Army, including several armored vehicles.

MP/IRN84671341