Iraqi army bombs ISIL positions in Kirkuk

Iraqi Army Military Information Headquarters in a statement on Monday announced that Iraqi forces, with the support of the army air forces, managed to destroy the ISIL terrorists' hideouts in Kirkuk province.

The terrorists are now trying to find new safe havens for themselves in the valleys and other areas, according to the statement. The attack was very accurate and carried out with F-16 fighter jets.

Although the Iraqi government announced the liberation of all occupied areas from ISIL terrorists in December 2017, ISIL remnants have been hiding in small parts of the country mainly in the provinces of Diyala, Al-Anbar, Saladin, and Nineveh. From time to time, they carry out terrorist operations against the military and civilians.

