Iraqi fighter jets pound ISIL positions, 3 killed

The Iraqi Security Information Agency reported that three ISIL terrorists were killed in an Iraqi Air Force operation on Tuesday, Iraqi Wa’id news agency reported.

A statement from the Iraqi Security Intelligence Agency said, "Iraqi Armed Forces continue operations to destroy ISIL remnants across the country based on accurate security information from the Iraqi National Intelligence Service using Iraqi F-16 fighter jets during a pre-emptive operation of terrorists’ hideout in Anbar province.”

The Iraqi Security Information Agency also confirmed that two other ISIL terrorists were killed in two other airstrikes in the same area.

