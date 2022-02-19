Iran ready to reach good agreement in Vienna

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian made the comments at the 58th Munich Security Conference (MSC).

The full text of speech delivered by the top Iranian diplomat at the MSC is as follows,

I am very much delighted to have the opportunity today to be here and outline various dimensions of the foreign policy of the new government of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Last week, the great nation of Iran celebrated the forty third anniversary of their glorious revolution—a revolution which offered the world a new model of democracy on the basis of religion under the slogan of Independence, Freedom and Islamic Republic that has experienced so far 43 general elections with a mass voter turnout. The last general elections in my country resulted in the establishment of a popular and transformational government.

Today the foreign policy of the pragmatist and result-oriented government of President Raeisi is founded on the principles of establishing a balance and dynamic diplomacy and smart interaction with others. It is indeed the embodiment of the esteemed causes of the Islamic Revolution of Iran and realism emanating from our national interests.

The foreign policy of the Islamic Republic of Iran is centered on the restoration of balance in Iran’s foreign relations, in terms of strengthening relations with various geographical areas as well as pursuing various aspects of foreign relations such as political, economic and cultural engagement.

Such a foreign policy has been founded on pillars such as prioritizing neighbors and Asia, smart interaction and expansion of relations with the countries of the world particularly the Muslim world on the basis of common interests, mutual respect and non-interference in each other’s domestic affairs as well as the promotion and support of multilateralism, and rejection of unilateralism.

We are exchanging views here in this forum almost five years after the illegal withdrawal of the United States from the Iran nuclear agreement and subsequent imposition of economic terrorism on our nation, and unfortunately relative inaction and passivity by the three European states, party to the Deal.

This is while the Islamic Republic of Iran remained unilaterally, fully and faithfully committed for a full year to all of its JCPOA commitments, and remained in the deal for the following years, to provide adequate and rather long opportunity to other participants to fulfill their obligations. But to no avail. Iran was deprived from all the promised economic benefits of the JCPOA.

The Islamic Republic of Iran participated in the new round of nuclear negotiations in good faith and seriousness while tabling numerous initiatives for achieving a good deal. What we are considering seems absolutely reasonable and fair: the removal of all sanctions inconsistent with the JCPOA, verification of sanctions removal and presentation of absolutely necessary objective guarantees for the fulfillment of commitments.

Now that I am addressing you here in Munich, my colleagues are confronting the double games of the Western party on the text and time.

I would like to emphasize here that we are ready to achieve a good deal, at the earliest possible time, if the other side makes the needed political decision.

The security of the Persian Gulf and the West Asia is strongly and directly bound to the security of the neighboring geographical areas such as Europe. The Islamic Republic of Iran welcomes any idea and plan that aims to contribute, without foreign intervention, to stability and peace in the region. On such a basis, our government has initiated constructive dialogue with its southern neighbors; Remarkable progress has been made. Our relations with our neighbors are in the good direction of development and progress.

We believe that weapons arsenals in the region would not produce security for the region. The presence and intervention of foreign powers in the region would only make the security arrangement of the region more complicated and exacerbated. We believe that the security of all the countries of this region can only be ensured and provided with collective contribution and cooperation.

Regrettably we are witnessing a long conflict and human tragedy in Yemen. The settlement of the crisis in Yemen is contingent upon considering the roots of this conflict, the United Nations central role playing, respecting the will of the people of Yemen to determine their own destiny, ending the economic and human blockade, declaring ceasefire and initiating Yemeni-led Yemeni-owned talks. The Islamic Republic of Iran strongly supports the establishment of peace and stability in Yemen and the wider region and spares no efforts to realize it.

Afghanistan is stuck in an extensive human crisis. The situation on the ground in Afghanistan is the product of military occupation and use of force against that country. The policies of the United States of America towards Afghanistan during the past twenty years are suggestive of an incorrect US understanding of the realities of Afghanistan. We have consistently stood by the people of Afghanistan. Iran’s government and non-government institutions have continued delivering humanitarian assistance and supplying fuel to the people of Afghanistan. We remain strongly worried about continued violence and terrorism in Afghanistan and the expansion of the activities of Daesh there.

The current wave of Afghan refugees to my country and other neighbors is a matter of serious concern. The active participation of international community and institutions in humanitarian campaigns for the people of Afghanistan seems urgent and necessary. In our belief, the formation of an inclusive government in Afghanistan with the presence of all political and ethnic groups is absolutely necessary for achieving peace and stability.

Support for Palestinian cause and peace in the Middle East region is central to our foreign policy. The Islamic Republic of Iran has proposed a comprehensive political and democratic solution for this problem. Iran’s proposal has been registered in the United Nations. We believe that holding a referendum among the indigenous habitants of Palestine including the Christians, Jews and Muslims and support of all governments for the outcome of such a referendum presents the best solution. The people of Palestine are the only people who should decide about their own destiny and future.

We are very much concerned about escalation of tension between Ukraine and Russia. The Islamic Republic of Iran is having good relations with both sides and invites them to settle their differences through dialog and peaceful means.

We also emphasize the necessity of the peaceful settlement of regional issues including in the Korean peninsula and disputes in the South China Sea without interference by transregional powers. We believe that politicizing universal concepts such as democracy and human rights in the long term would impair and undermine such fundamental values.

In conclusion, I would like to once again emphasize that the new government of the Islamic Republic of Iran is a pragmatic and result-oriented government and is consequently ready to fortify constructive, sustainable and viable relations with all countries on the basis of mutual respect and shared interests.

I would like to thank the organizers of this important forum and wish you all good luck and further success.

