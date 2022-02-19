Substantial progress made in Vienna talks: White House

"We feel substantial progress has been made in the last week and is continuing to be made, but nothing is agreed to until everything is agreed," said Jen Psaki in Friday's press briefing.

"If Iran shows seriousness, we can and should reach an understanding on mutual return to full implementation of the JCPOA within days. Anything much beyond that would put the possibility of a return to the deal at grave risk," she claimed.

Psaki speaks of the seriousness of Iran, while it was Washington that during the former US President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew from the JCPOA, contrary to UN resolutions, and pursued a policy of maximum pressure against Iran.

The eighth round of talks on the removal of all anti-Iranian sanctions kicked off on Dec. 27 in the Austrian capital of Vienna and is one of lengthy rounds of talks. These days, participants are busy active drafting the text of the agreement and deciding on some controversial issues.

The removal of sanctions and the issue of verification and guarantees that the other parties will abide by their obligations this time and the US will not reimpose the sanctions are among the most important and sensitive issues discussed between the parties in recent weeks.

Diplomats have said that there has been some progress in the talks, but there are still remaining issues such as the removal of the sanctions on Iran and its verification needed to be discussed before Iran return to full abidance by the 2015 nuclear deal, from which the United States withdrew in May 2018 and subsequent indifference of the European parties to make up for Iran's losses.

Earlier, the Iranian Foreign Minister upon arrival in Germany on Friday to attend the 58th Munich Security Conference (MSC )expressed hope that the Vienna talks between Iran and the P4+1 group of countries will lead to a good agreement in the near future.

