Armed drug trafficking team arrested in Persian Gulf waters

In an intelligence operation on Monday, the maritime guards of Hormozgan Province apprehended an armed drug trafficking team in the Persian Gulf, Mojtaba Ghahremani said, adding that three smugglers were also arrested.

According to him, the drug traffickers intended to transport a large consignment of narcotics to the coastal areas of Hormozgan province and then distribute the drugs throughout the country, but they were arrested before they could carry out their plot.

The Hormozgan's head of the Justice Department added that the three of the armed drug traffickers were arrested.

Ghahremani also said two vessels, more than a ton of opium, and a considerable amount of weapons and ammunition were seized in the operation.

