Army joint Zolfaghar drill to start tonight in south

The Coordinating Deputy of the Islamic Republic of Iran Army Rear Admiral Habibollah Sayyari said on Thursday that the annual army exercise will be held in the Jask region, extending to the east of the Strait of Hormuz to 10t parallel eastward to the north of the Indian Ocean.

The admiral said that the exercise aims to increase the preparedness of the troops, which include the infantry, armored, mechanized units of the ground forces, defense systems of the air defense force, subsurface, surface, flying vessels and rangers of the army navy with strategic fighter jets support.

The strategic bombers of the Air Force will be deployed with the central slogan of "self-confidence, power(strength), sustainable security", he said.

He considered improving the skill of conducting operations in special conditions such as contaminated environment with chemical, microbial, and nuclear materials, electronic warfare, and difficult weather conditions, as other goals of the Zolfaghar 1401(2022) Joint Exercise.

He went on to say that the drill will bring message of regional unity to the countries in the region, adding that "security in the West Asian region is achievable by relying on the strength and unity of the countries in the region without the presence of the foreign powers."

"History shows that foreign countries from beyond the region have been belligerent and have not brought anything but insecurity, war and occupation to the West Asian region," the Coordinating Deputy of the Iranian Army said.

