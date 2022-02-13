Ulyanov holds talks with E3, US heads at Vienna talks

Russia’s Permanent Representative to the Vienna-based International Organizations Mikhail Ulyanov in his Twitter account announced that he held separate talks with E3 (the UK, France and Germany) delegations as well as US Special Envoy for Iran’s Affairs on Sunday afternoon in the Austrian capital of Vienna.

"Yet another meeting with the US Special Envoy for Iran Rob Malley at the final stage of the #ViennaTalks on #JCPOA," wrote Ulyanov.

He also in another tweet said, "A meeting with the Heads of the British, French and German delegations to exchange views on the way ahead at the #ViennaTalks on #JCPOA."

Earlier on Sunday, the Iranian and Russian delegations in Vienna talks, headed by Ali Bagheri Kani and Mikhail Ulyanov, met to consult as the 8th round of talks continues in Vienna.

"Very intensive consultations continue on Sunday in the course of the ViennaTalks on JCPOA. In particular, I had a productive meeting with the chief Iranian negotiator Dr. A. Bagheri Kani on the remaining outstanding issues," the Russian diplomat said in his Twitter account.

The eighth round of talks on the removal of all anti-Iranian sanctions kicked off on Dec. 27 in the Austrian capital of Vienna and is one of lengthy rounds of talks. These days, participants are busy active drafting the text of the agreement and deciding on some controversial issues.

Iran has insisted that a good agreement could be available once it receives guarantees from the Western powers on the removal of the sanctions.

