Significant progresses made in Vienna talks: Ulyanov

In a tweet on Sunday, Russia’s Envoy in Vienna talks wrote, “#JCPOA participants (without #Iran) and the #US met this afternoon to assess the situation at the #ViennaTalks on JCPOA."

“All assessments were positive. Significant progress has been made in the course of negotiations,” he added.

The US special envoy for Iran Robert Malley, whose country is indirectly involved in the talks has held several expert-level meetings with members of P4 + 1 group of countries including UK, Russia, China, France and Germany and European Union in absence of Iran but his respective government has so far not taken any concrete action to compensate for illegal actions of former administration of the United States.

The eighth round of talks began in Austrian capital of Vienna on Dec. 27 and is one of the lengthy editions of the talks.

Moreover, Ali Bagheri Kani, Iran's chief negotiator, met on Sunday with heads of some of delegations participating in the talks.

In general, the meetings are held in a forward-looking and constructive atmosphere and serious discussions have taken place on the remaining issues.

