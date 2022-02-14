US cannot cheat Iran again: Negotiating team member in Vienna

Mohammad Marandi, a media adviser to the Iranian negotiations team, said that it is too early to jump to conclusions, Sputnik reported.

"There is a significant possibility that there will be an agreement...as we see some movement from the US and Europe. But there is also a chance there won't. Everything will depend on Washington and on whether they really want it".

Vienna has been hosting many rounds of talks between the Islamic Republic and the P4+1 group of states, which are the remaining signatories to a 2015 deal. The United States is not directly engaged in the process because it is no longer a party to the accord.

Washington left the deal three years after its conclusion and returned the illegal and inhumane sanctions that the accord had removed. Since last year, the talks have been exploring the prospect of fresh removal of the sanctions and a US return to the deal.

The current US administration has continued to pursue the policy enacted by its predecessor, Marandi said.

Iran is not only insisting on the removal of sanctions. Tehran wants to have assurances and guarantees that Washington will not back out on the deal, break the rules, or leave the agreement like in 2018.

"In 2015, we made sure to implement the deal. It was [President Barack] Obama, who didn't. Behind closed doors, he told the Treasury and various firms not to work with us. In 2018, they violated the agreement again by leaving it, while we were loyal. So, what Iran is saying now is that you can't cheat us again".

He also pointed to the regional countries' concerns about the result to f the Vienna talks, saying, "Neighbouring countries are influenced by US policies. They are in the American camp, and America doesn't care about human dignity. All they care about is their dominance and interests. If it wasn't for Washington, relations with our neighbours would have been better but we still want to build bridges".

