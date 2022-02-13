Iran, Russia negotiating teams in Vienna meet again

In continuation of diplomatic consultations in Vienna between Iran and the P4+1 on the removal of sanctions, the head of the Iranian negotiating team Ali Bagheri Kani held a meeting with the Russian envoy to the talks Mikhail Ulyanov on Sunday.

Mehdi Safari, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Economic Diplomacy, who arrived in Vienna to join the Iranian delegation was also present in today's session.

Today's meeting came after the Iranian and Russian delegations also met on Saturday.

These meetings came after the three working groups formed by Iran and P4+1 convened for meetings on Friday.

Bagheri Kani also met with the EU envoy Enrique Mora on Friday.

