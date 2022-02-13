  1. Iran
Iran Army Ground Forces forms missile unit

TEHRAN, Feb. 13 (MNA) – Iranian Army Ground Forces Commander Brigadier General Kiumars Heidari announced on Sunday that the missile unit of the ground forces has been formed.

Referring to the formation of the missile unit in Iran Army Ground Forces, Brigadier General Kiumars Heidari said that Ground Forces has been provided with necessary sources to be able to upgrade its equipment. 

The new equipment is proper for rapid reaction forces and will replace the old ones, he added. 

Heidari also pointed to the equipment and weapons of the Army Ground Forces, saying that today, Army is investing in automated and smart long-range weapons with pinpoint accuracy.

