MoD Capabilities' Exhibition in production, economy kicks off

This exhibition was inaugurated in different sectors in the fields of transportation (land, sea and air), health, safety and medical equipment, energy (oil, gas, new energies), Communications and Information Technology (ICT), cyberspace, civil and mining infrastructure, materials, petrochemicals, food security. and agriculture and home appliances, electronic parts infrastructures.

Some 1,100 products have been showcased in the exhibition.

The inaugural ceremony of the exhibition also was attended by Vice-President for Science and Technology Sorena Sattari and Head of Basij Organization Brigadier general Gholamreza Soleimani as well as other officials at the Ministry of Defense.

