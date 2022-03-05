MoD unveils new land, air, naval defense combat achievements

During the ceremony that was held on Saturday, seven new achievements in the field of ground combat, two achievements in the field of air combat and one achievement in the field of naval combat have been unveiled in the presence of the Iranian Defense Minister Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Ashtiani.

"The goals, policies and strategies set in the field of armaments and the acquisition of advanced military technologies have been well and systematically formulated in the Ministry of Defense and have been achieved by the Defense Industries Organization," said the minister.

Referring to the importance of the achievements unveiled, Ashtiani said that these new products will increase the effectiveness of combat operations and accelerate deterrent activities.

