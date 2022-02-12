China says Iran has proposed final package in Vienna talks

"We all are consensus that we have reached the final stage, especially since Iranian colleagues have presented their final package," Wang Qun China’s Envoy to Vienna talks told reporters on Saturday evening before arriving at Coburg Hotel in Austrian capital of Vienna.

Turning to organizing JCPOA Joint Commission meeting, he said, “I think such a meeting is not planned yet, but meetings are being held bilaterally and trilaterally in different formats."

It is obvious that exchange of proposals between delegations is one of the components of multilateral negotiations and nature of such negotiations, he said, adding, “In some cases, different proposals were exchanged several times during the day, which is a sign of dynamism of negotiations and seriousness of parties to reach a final agreement.”

From the beginning of talks, various proposals and initiatives have been raised and discussed. The most notable point is this that most of new ideas and innovative mechanisms on various issues, including verification of the other side's commitments, have so far been proposed by the Iranian delegation.

The eighth round of talks began in Austrian capital of Vienna on Dec. 27 and is one of the lengthy round of talks.

Participants are busy active drafting the text of agreement and deciding on some disputed issues. The vast majority of delegations acknowledge that talks are moving forward despite complexity of some issues.

