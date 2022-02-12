Iran seeks guarantee of no sanctions after change in US adm.

"We have a poor experience with the Western approach to the JCPOA: the Americans have changed government and they have violated their obligations under the JCPOA. Therefore, the people of Iran have a right to know about future guarantees so that sanctions will not be imposed again," Iranian Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali told Sputnik.

The ambassador also said that sanctions were essentially a form of oppression against the Iranian people, which is why such guarantees are necessary.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said in a phone interview with his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, early on Tuesday, saying, "The Western side must make a serious and effective decision with regard to removing sanctions and demonstrate its meaningful departure from the failed policies of the previous US administration."

“This will be possible by removing all sanctions contravening the JCPOA and adopting serious measures with regard to providing guarantees [that the US will not abandon the deal again," the Iranian top diplomat added.

Addressing the commemoration ceremony of the 43rd anniversary of the Islamic Revolution on Thursday, Amir-Abdollahain said that the time of the end of the negotiations depends on the will of the Western parties in terms of removing sanctions and returning to all their commitment.

The eighth round of talks on removal of all anti-Iranian sanctions kicked off on Dec. 27 in the Austrian capital of Vienna and is one of lengthy rounds of talks. These days, participants are busy active drafting the text of the agreement and deciding on some controversial issues.

Iran has insisted that a good agreement could be available once it receives guarantees from the Western powers on the removal of the sanctions.

