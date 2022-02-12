US must show goodwill in Vienna talks in practice: MP

Speaking in an interview with Mehr news agency on Saturday regarding the Vienna talk, Hojjatoleslam Nasrollah Pejmanfar said that Iran has a powerful and authoritative position in the region and international arena and this has made Western countries realize that they are facing a strong and powerful country and must live up to their commitments under JCPOA.

In recent years, the inalienable rights of the country have been ignored by some Western countries, he said, adding, “Therefore, we must learn from the bitter experiences of the past and not allow those events to be repeated.”

Iran does not accept empty and hollow promises of Western countries, so they must show their goodwill in negotiations practically, he reiterated.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Pejmanfar pointed to the baseless claim of the US Department of State on suspension of some of Iran’s nuclear-related sanctions and added, “Americans imagine that they can still use such tactics to bring the country to the negotiating table and gain a concession for themselves.”

US statesmen are facing serious challenges in their country and are seeking solutions to come out of this problem, he said, adding, “They (US politicians) should know that Iran will not withdraw from its inalienable rights in this field even an iota.”

Once Western countries remove all cruel and oppressive sanctions imposed against Iran, Iran will continue the talk within the framework of JCPOA, he added.

