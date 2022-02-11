Working Group meet to remove anti-Iranian sanctions kicks off

On Friday morning, a meeting of Working Group on Nuclear Actions was held at the Coburg Hotel in Vienna with the participation of experts from the Islamic Republic of Iran and P4 + 1 group of countries including UK, France, Russia, China and Germany.

The eighth round of Vienna talks was resumed on Tuesday with a bilateral meeting between held between Iran’s chief negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani and Deputy EU Foreign Policy Chief and EU Coordinator in Vienna talks Enrique Mora.

