Earlier, Iranian and European Union negotiating delegation, headed by Ali Bagheri Kani and EU Coordinator and Deputy EU Foreign Policy Chief Enrique Mora, held talks on the removal of anti-Iranian sanctions.

Also, a bilateral meeting was held between negotiating delegations of Iran and Russia, headed by Bagheri Kani and Russia’s envoy in Vienna talks Mikhail Ulyanov, in Austrian capital of Vienna on Saturday.

MA/IRN84649145