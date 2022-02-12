Tehran adherent to diplomacy, peaceful ways to resolve issues

The great Muslim nation of Iran, for the past 43 years has shown its belief and commitment to the goals and ideals of the Islamic Revolution, Rashid Hasanpur said in an interview with Serbia's state news agency.

Saying that the discourse of the Islamic Revolution of Iran is independence, freedom, and religious democracy, he added, "During this period, the Islamic Republic of Iran has experienced great and remarkable successes and achievements in various fields."

The Islamic Revolution continues to inspire notions of freedom, morality, spirituality, justice, lasting peace and stability, independence, resistance against oppression.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he spoke about the ongoing sanctions removal talks in Vienna, saying, "In the Vienna talks, Tehran has always shown that it adheres to diplomacy and dialogues to resolve disputes and crises."

In other words, dialogue and peaceful solutions are the priorities of the Islamic Republic of Iran, he added.

Hasanpur expressed hope that a good agreement will be reached with the cooperation and seriousness of parties to the Vienna talks.

